HARRY T. HART, 79, of Huntington, went home to be with his Lord on September 21, 2019. The son of Jessie Jordan Hart and Thomas W. Hart, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Walter Hart and Nellie Beach. He is survived by his wife, Helen J.; his five children, Melanie (Mike) Chapman, Robin Workman, Tommy (Wendy) Hart, Ana Smith and Richard (Malissa) Richmond; eighteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Smith; and many nieces and nephews. He lived a life of service starting with five years in the Army, which continued through 25 years with the Huntington Fire Department and 36 years of faithful servanthood at Cross Roads Methodist Church. He was an avid golfer and devoted family man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cross Roads UMC Missions (3146 Saltwell Road, Huntington, WV 25705) would be appreciated. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019