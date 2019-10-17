|
HARRY WADE BASHAM, a longtime South Charleston resident and former Charleston businessman, passed away at his home on October 15, 2019, after a long illness. Born on July 12, 1932, in Charleston, he was the son of the late Luther C. and Pearl Basham. He graduated from the Greenbrier Military Academy in 1950 where he played several sports. He served in the U.S. Army, specializing in Army Intelligence. His entire career was spent as an employee then business owner of West Virginia Tractor Company, a successful business his father had started in 1936, where he worked with his three brothers, Calvin, Donald and Burke, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his loving wife, Donna Burgess Burton, who passed away in August 1999. Harry enjoyed outings with Donna and their friends at Kanawha Country Club and various trips and outings with the WV Contractors Association (which included his brothers and their wives). He enjoyed bowling, but he was an avid golfer and he was good at it. Harry was a member of the Elks and enjoyed that fraternal interaction until fairly recently. Harry is survived by his biggest and best accomplishment, his family. He is survived by a daughter, Debbie of South Charleston, and a son, Steve (Kathy) of Hamlin, as well as four grandchildren, Danny (Verna) of Louisville, Ky., Kandace (Nick) Ansah of Hamlin, Jaime of Lewisburg, W.Va., and Will (Amanda) of Milton, W.Va. He also leaves behind eleven great-grandchildren, Drew, Gabe, Nick, Noah, Bella, Nate, Mayah, Micah, Judah, Tevah and Charlie, as well as several special nieces, nephews and cousins. A service to Honor the Life of Harry will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor Will Basham officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at the funeral home. The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536, or New Heights Church, 1065 N. Main St., Milton, WV 25541, or Sissonville Community Church, 401 E. 5th St., Belle, WV 25015. Memories of Harry may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019