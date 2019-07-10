|
HARVEY EUGENE BRAMMER, 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton, Ohio. He was born July 1, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Clarence and Delorse Black Brammer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Carolyn McGlone, Gloria Jo Kennedy and Sandra Kay Perry; and infant brother, Darrell Brammer. He retired from St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by one son, Tony (Amanda) Brammer of Proctorville, Ohio, and his mother, Cathy Brammer; grandchildren, A.J. and Carson Brammer, and Caitlyn and James Johnson; one sister, Patricia Stover of Lavalette, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 10, 2019