HATTIE V. BEAN, 99, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wayne, W.Va. Hattie was born May 8, 1920, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Henry and Nellie Frasher Bean. She had worked as an inspector for Barefoot Sole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by one sister, Dorothy Hooser, and one brother, John Bean. She is survived by one sister, Eva Bean of Prichard, and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Funeral services will begin immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. Burial will follow in Bean Cemetery in Prichard. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020