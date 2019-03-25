|
|
HAZEL CHANDLER MOORE, 91, of Huntington, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, after a short illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by long-time friend Bishop Gary Edwards. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Hazel was born November 30, 1927, in Hurricane, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Edna Wheeler Chandler. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernie Moore; two sisters, Martha Vititoe, Billie Thornburg; and one brother, George Chandler. She is survived by her adopted sister, Becky Hager of Charleston, W.Va.; nephew, Donnie Gibson (Linda) of Charleston, W.Va.; nieces, Karen Jackson of Winston-Salem, N.C., Connie Jackson Back, Diane Erwin, Missy Starcher, Helen Mann, Joyce Click and LouElla Walker, all of Huntington; and treasured friends, Justin Lewis and Linda and Montie Jenkins. She had many special friends who loved her. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019