The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAZEL MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAZEL CHANDLER MOORE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HAZEL CHANDLER MOORE Obituary




HAZEL CHANDLER MOORE, 91, of Huntington, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, after a short illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by long-time friend Bishop Gary Edwards. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Hazel was born November 30, 1927, in Hurricane, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Edna Wheeler Chandler. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernie Moore; two sisters, Martha Vititoe, Billie Thornburg; and one brother, George Chandler. She is survived by her adopted sister, Becky Hager of Charleston, W.Va.; nephew, Donnie Gibson (Linda) of Charleston, W.Va.; nieces, Karen Jackson of Winston-Salem, N.C., Connie Jackson Back, Diane Erwin, Missy Starcher, Helen Mann, Joyce Click and LouElla Walker, all of Huntington; and treasured friends, Justin Lewis and Linda and Montie Jenkins. She had many special friends who loved her. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now