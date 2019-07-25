







HAZEL DEANE WOOD KEES, 89, passed away July 14, 2019, at Wyngate Assisted Living in Proctorville, Ohio. She was born on March 16, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Elmer Earnest Wood and Onnie Ayers Wood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Kees "Bob," in 2008. She is survived by her brother, Ray (Eva) Wood of Maryville, Tenn.; her daughters, Linda (Steve) Osborne of Huntington, W.Va., Deb (Mark) Worden of Holt, Michigan, Deanea (John) Vivola of Morgantown, Pa., Sandy (Greg) Eaton of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and son, Robert Wood Kees of High Point, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Mowdy, Chris (Kayla Adkins) Osborne, Michael (Olivia Sallavanti) Vivola, Megan (Nick Miller) Vivola, Andy (Ting Yip) Worden, Laura (Tyler) Bach and Courtney (Benny) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Lyon, Kennedy Lyon, Nora Mowdy and Henry Johnson. Funeral services will be held at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour before the service. Pastor Jamie Gump will be officiating. Our family would like to thank Wyngate for their love and care of our mother during the 4 1/2 years she was a resident. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the at . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 25, 2019