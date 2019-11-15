Home

PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Highland Memorial Gardens
South Point, WV
HAZEL JANE VANOVER, 92, of Ironton, widow of Kinner Vanover, died Nov. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired Dietary Supervisor at Jo-Lin Health Care Center. There will be a graveside service 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
