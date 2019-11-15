|
|
|
HAZEL JANE VANOVER, 92, of Ironton, widow of Kinner Vanover, died Nov. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired Dietary Supervisor at Jo-Lin Health Care Center. There will be a graveside service 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019