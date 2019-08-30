|
HAZEL L. FINCH, 95, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born May 23, 1924, in Lawrence County, Ohio, daughter of the late Oliver and Daisy Hayes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Finch, and seven siblings. She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Ward (Thomas) and Marsha O'Dell (Roger); five grandchildren, Tiffany Skaggs (Warren), Chad Ward (Jennifer), Barry Ward (Jennifer), Carmen McConnell (Phillip) and Dustin O'Dell (Lyndsey); 13 great-grandchildren, Brooke Williamson (Tanner), Micah Evans (Michael), Eli Lucas, Abbey Ward, Alex Ward, Hannah Ward, Ben Ward, Adrienne Ward, Alaina Ward, Lofton McConnell, Landon McConnell, Levi McConnell and Cade O'Dell. She was a member of The Church of Christ for 79 years. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Minister Barry Kelley officiating. Private family burial will take place at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019