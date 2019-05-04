







HAZEL MARIE CHILDERS, of Hamlin, W.Va., born January 21, 1926, passed away May 2, 2019, at the age of Ninety Three years, Three months and Eleven days. She was the daughter of the late Charles Lee and Bessie Mae Moore Keaton and was also preceded in death by one brother, Cecil Keaton "Bud." She attended Secretarial Century School College of Huntington. She belonged to Professional Secretaries International and was a retired Executive Secretary for Columbia Gas. She was a member of Hamlin Baptist Church. She is survived by one son, Buddy (Joy) Childers of Dunbar, W.Va.; grandsons, Jamison and Joshua Mobley of South Charleston, W.Va.; great-grandsons, Andrew, Kody, Dyllan and Liam; great-granddaughters, Taylor and Madelyn; and great-great-grandson, Dawson. The grand-kids loved visiting Maw Maw Dee Dees, especially her bountiful meals she would prepare for them. They will always remember the good times spent with her and all her kindness. She fiercely loved her family and was a great role model to all of them and taught them the love of the Lord. She was active in church before her illness prevented her from attending, but always had love and faith in Jesus and would listen to her Gospel hymns and read her Bible until her eyesight failed; then she listened to her electronic Bible till the end. A special thank you to her caregivers, Shirley, Lou and Deloris, for their kind and loving care, and thank you to Hospice of Huntington. As everyone knows she loved all her beautiful flowers she was so proud of. At the same time, she loved watching the birds all around her bird feeders. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Jim Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 4, 2019