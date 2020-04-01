Home

HEDY LOU THACKER


1940 - 2020
HEDY LOU THACKER Obituary

HEDY LOU THACKER, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born April 27, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, H.K. Shute and Frances Bowers; maternal grandparents, Ansel and Myrtle A. Ray; paternal grandmother, Hattie Shute; brothers-in-law, Ralph and Paul Thacker; and sister-in-law, Janet Bright. She is survived by her husband, Larry G. Thacker; very special sister-in-law "adopted sister," Rhonda Thacker; very special nephews, Sean (Michelle) Thacker and Chris Woodard; very special great-niece, Hailee Thacker; sisters-in-law, Mona Hart, Janice Hayes and Betty Ludens; brothers-in-law, Charlie, David and Don Thacker; and several nieces and nephews. She retired from Cabell County Commission, worked for Huntington Police and Sheriff's Department and also ACF Industries. Private family funeral service will be Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020
