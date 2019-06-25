Home

Heck Funeral Home
1007 Smith St
Milton, WV 25541
(304) 743-4141
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heck Funeral Home
1007 Smith St
Milton, WV 25541
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Heck Funeral Home
1007 Smith St
Milton, WV 25541
HELEN DOLORES ROLFE CARTER, 83, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born October 9, 1935, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Oma Keenan Rolfe. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Claudia A. Rolfe and Oma "Jeanie" Groves; an infant son, Rodney S. Carter; a brother, William "Buddy" Rolfe. She was a member of Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, and was a loving and caring person, who never had anything bad to say about anyone. She is survived by her husband of 66 years and 10 months, Jarrell "Gene" Carter; two daughters, Rhonda E. Carter Jobe and Claudia D. (Ronnie) Wray; son Kevin D. (Nancy) Carter; five grandchildren, Tammy (Tom) Gill, Ba'Tina (Garry) Pyles, Nikki Carter, Brittany Carter and Timmy (Tiffany) Reynolds; 10 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Tre, Gage, Madison, Maci, Taylee, Ethan, Aryhanna, Emma and Liam; one great-great-grandchild, Paisley and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Heck Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the funeral home with Pastors Steve Hinkle and Tracy Call officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Kindred Care and the nurses and CNAs of Hospice who were very kind and loving to mom. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 25, 2019
