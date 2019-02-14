







HELEN JEAN PERRY, 87, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the Inn at Wyngate, Barboursville. She was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Louise Ward Whaley. Her husband, Fred C. Perry; a sister, Linda Jo Whaley; a brother, Frank Whaley; a son-in-law, Phillip Spence; and a brother-in-law, William King, also preceded her in death. She was a charter member of Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Deborah and Robert Martin of Ona, W.Va., and Jo Ellen Spence of Huntington; a grandson, Phillip Spence II of Huntington; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Judy and Dr. Richard Baise of Sarasota, Fla., and Virginia King of Huntington; a sister-in-law, Pansy Whaley of Coal Grove, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, Huntington, with Pastor Patrick Elliott officiating. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 Sixth Ave., Huntington, WV 25701 or Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, 1600 Spring Valley Road, Huntington, WV 25570. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.