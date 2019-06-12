Home

Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
304-562-9711
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home
HELEN LEADMON DUKE, 85, of Culloden, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019, after a long illness. She had worked for her brother at Leadmons Meat Market for 20-plus years and attended First Baptist Church of Hurricane and graduated from Hurricane High School. She loved her family, quilting and shopping with her sisters. She was preceded in death by husband, Millard W. Duke; parents, Emory and Hazel Leadmon; brother, Wayne Leadmon; and sister, Edna Ross. She is survived by daughters, Diane (Howard) Burden of Georgia, Roxann Thweatt of Culloden; son, Perry (Sharon) Duke of Hurricane, W.Va.; grandchildren, Chris and Adam Burden of Georgia, Trisha White and Ryan Wade of Culloden; step-grandsons, Jason and Joe Pratt of Hurricane, W.Va.; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, June Hedrick of Hurricane, W.Va., Gay Smith of North Carolina, Linda (Jack) Hull of Culloden; brothers, Allen (Imogene) Leadmon and Joe (Marsha) Leadmon of Hurricane, W.Va.; and sister-in-law, Betty Leadmon of Milton. Funeral Service will be noon on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Losh officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till noon prior to the service.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 12, 2019
