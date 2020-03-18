|
HELEN LOUISE BLAKE DEAN, 71, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born July 1, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late William and Josephine Blake. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Allen Dean, their daughter, Misty Dawn Dean, and son, Ronald Paul Dean. She is survived by her significant other of many years, Michael Clagg of Milton, W.Va.; sister, Betty (Butch) Jeffers; brothers, Brian Blake, Bobby (Carla) Blake, Billy Jo Blake, all of Ona, W.Va.; son, Bruce (Kay) Dean; daughters, Angela (James) Hysell, Vickie (Bobby) McCallister, Sherry Dean, Tina McDaniel, Christy Young, Jennifer (Bobby) Hysell, all of Milton, W.Va.; 29 grandkids, 44 great-grandkids, two of which held a special place in her heart, Chayse and Jordyn Dean, and two great-great-grandkids. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020