HELEN LOUISE SHAFER, 92, of Onsted, Mich., passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility, Adrian, Mich. She was born March 17, 1927, in Parkersburg, W.Va., daughter of the late Vinton and Iva Robinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilford Shafer, and son, Timothy M. Shafer. She is survived by four daughters, Terri Shafer Abtan, Tammy Khedaywi, Trudy (Dennis) Herr and Tina (Jim) Strohl; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Wineland, James Strohl, Anthony (Karishma) Khedaywi, Lindsey (Jon) Borkowski, Branden Shafer, Angela Herr and Abraham Abtan; four great-grandchildren, Mason Wineland, Xavier, James and Kyla Strohl; one brother, Eddie Robinson; and one sister, Leotta (Richard) Holbert. She was a member of Tecumseh Assembly of God. She loved the Lord and was the best mother and grandmother. We will all miss her. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020