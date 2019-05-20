







HELEN M. HARRIS, 99, of Huntington, widow of Stewart L. Harris Jr., passed away May 16, 2019, at the Woodlands Retirement Community. She was born December 22, 1919, in Glenwood, W.Va., a daughter of the late Chauncey and Anna Wise Keister. One sister, Mary Lenn Lilly, and three brothers, Roy E. Keister, Lloyd E. Keister and Harold Keister, also preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and a member of First Presbyterian Church. Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, James L. Harris of Center Valley, Pa., and Stewart E. and Marian Harris of Walnut Creek, Calif.; one sister-in-law, Shirley Keister of Saltlick, Ky.; five grandchildren, Kara Fleming, Bethany Harris, James L. Harris Jr., Kristen Harris and Nathan Harris; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the Hampton Room at the Woodlands Retirement Community, with Pastor Skip Seible officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time Tuesday in the Hampton Room. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 20, 2019