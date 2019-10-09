Home

Handley Funeral Home Inc
7350 Lynn Ave
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-2323
HELEN M. SAUL

HELEN M. SAUL, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born March 13, 1929, a daughter of the late Jeff and Ida Woodall Ashworth. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Saul; daughter, Debbie Calloway Alley; brothers, Odbert Ashworth, Lyle Ashworth; sisters, Velma Porter, Glenna McComas. She is survived by a son, Ronald Saul; grandchildren, Stephanie Hoover, Michael Saul, Kimberly Hughes, Kim Calloway and Carrie Mullins; and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
