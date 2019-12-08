Home

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home
313 Big Branch Rd
Chesapeake, OH 45619
(740) 867-3125
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Schneider-Hall Funeral Home
313 Big Branch Rd
Chesapeake, OH 45619
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Schneider-Hall Funeral Home
313 Big Branch Rd
Chesapeake, OH 45619
View Map
HELEN MAXINE HOUSTON

HELEN MAXINE HOUSTON Obituary

HELEN MAXINE HOUSTON, 98, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at her residence. Helen was born March 23, 1921, to the late James and Loie Street. She was a homemaker for most of her life and also worked at Sylvania, Roy's, Pastry, Torlones Bakery and Macky Company of Owens-Illinois. She attended Big Branch Methodist Church and was attending Symmes Creek Missionary Baptist Church for the last sixteen years. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Ashford Houston; five brothers, Kermit, Wilson, Noble, Harry and Dennis Street; half-brother, Carl Street; half-sister, Maysel Smith; and nephew, Allen Street. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Beverly Johnson; one son, Richard Houston; grandchildren, Tommy (Jenny) Johnson, Michael (Lisa) Johnson, Megan Johnson, Shannon Boggs, Nicholas Houston, Isaac Houston; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Mark Fields at noon on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019
