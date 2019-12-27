|
|
HELEN MINERVA CART MORRISON passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019, at the Paramount Senior Living, Ona, W.Va. Helen was born on November 18, 1919, in Milton, W.Va., to parents Edna and John S. Cart. Helen's husband, Norman E. Morrison, preceded her in death, as did her four brothers, Okey, Pete, Richard and Emory, and three sisters, Myrtle Gibson, Eleanor Cart and Alzada Halfhill. Helen is survived by sons, Harvey (Peggy) of Milton and Norman V. (Sue) of Worthington, Kentucky. She is survived by four grandchildren, John Morrison, Amy Morrison, Harvey E. Morrison Jr. (Suzanne) and Erin LaFon (Robert). She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Helen was a member of Central Freewill Baptist Church as well as a member of The Guyandotte Chapter No. 89 Order of the Eastern Star. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Plant after 31 years. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. Entombment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Helen's memory to Central Freewill Baptist Church, 451 Sixth Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. The family would like to thank the staff of The Paramount and Hospice for their care and compassion for Helen and her family during this time. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019