HELEN OWEDA LEGG, 84, of Barboursville, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor David Cardwell. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born November 11, 1934, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Alfred and Gladys Cremeans Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert M. Legg; one brother, Quentin Jenkins; and two sisters, Avis Blevins and Iowna Peterman. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Janet Legg; two sisters, Beulah Puccini and Elaine Martin (Howard); very special grandson, Christopher Legg (Shawn); several stepgrandchildren; one great-granddaughter, Reagin Brown; several stepgreat-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and Veteran friends at the Barboursville Veterans Home. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 1, 2019