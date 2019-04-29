The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
HELEN R. BAYLOUS, 87, of Huntington, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born November 6, 1931, in Hurricane, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jasper and Lola Meddings Meadows. She was retired from Corbin Ltd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Baylous. She is survived by four daughters, Sharon Courts and her husband Ray of Spring Hill, Florida, Lois Allen and her husband Tom of Barboursville, Deborah Thacker and her husband Mark of Huntington, and Teresa Klodowski of Milton; two sons, Roger Lee Baylous and his wife Faye of Sanford, N.C., and Rodney Baylous and his wife Sabrina of New London, N.C.; one brother, Lloyd Meadows of Nitro, W.Va.; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, with Pastor Mark Finley officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019
