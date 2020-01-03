|
HELEN RICE HAGAN, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., and Port Orange, Fla., left us brokenhearted but gained her heavenly reward on December 30, 2019, at home. She was born on October 12, 1926, in Cabell County, W.Va., the daughter of Gordon S. Turley and Arminda McNeely Turley. Helen loved her family more than anything. Before she got Alzheimer's, she was known as the Card Lady. She sent birthday cards, get well cards, sympathy cards, anniversary cards or any type of cards to fit the occasion. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Billie R. Rice, and her second husband, J. Roger Hagan, son, Roy D. Rice, and son-in-law, Freddie L. Cook. She is survived by daughter, Shirley Cook, with whom she made her home the last 8 years and was her caregiver; daughter, Linda Davis (Jim); five grandchildren, Todd Smith (Lori) of Cibolo, Texas, Roger (Jennifer) Frye, Ray (Kit) Frye, Eric Smith who was her caregiver for the last 2 years, and Angela Rice, all of Huntington. She also had 12 great-grandchildren. She has several nieces and nephews whom she loved. Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating at Chapman's Mortuary. Burial will follow at the Culloden Cemetery. A visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral. Mother has lived a Christian life and loved going to different churches. She couldn't wait to reunite with her parents in heaven. She was blessed to have as her physician, Dr. Matthew Christiansen, and nurse, Tonya Wray. They had so much patience with her, and she loved them. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020