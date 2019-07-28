Home

HELEN RUTH BRADSHAW BLANKENSHIP

HELEN RUTH BRADSHAW BLANKENSHIP, 90, of Wayne, joined her heavenly family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born September 6, 1928, in Wayne, a daughter of the late Bryan and Ella (Preston) Gilkerson Bradshaw. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Blankenship; one daughter, Wanzella McCloud; and two sons, Richard and Douglas Blankenship. Helen is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Midkiff Markham (Isaac) and Deborah Stevens (Harold), all of Wayne; three sons, Bryan Blankenship (Della), Dwight Blankenship (Debbie) and Dennis Blankenship (Tammy), all of Wayne; one sister, Judy Bradshaw Blankenship (Albert) of Prichard, W.Va.; twenty-eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Ashley Blankenship and Bishop Isaac Markham officiating. Burial will follow in the Blankenship Cemetery, Wayne. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 28, 2019
