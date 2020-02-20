|
HELEN S. BROWN, 93, of Huntington, passed away peacefully February 9, 2020, at her home. Helen was preceded in death by Charlie, her husband of 63 years, in 2017. She is survived by their three boys, Mark (Kathy and son Nathan) of Huntington, Gene (Michele and children Aidan and Lilly) of Versailles, Ky., and Charlie (Monica and children Evan and Claire) of Cincinnati, Ohio. Also surviving are cousins Susie Ziegenfus (Kutztown, Pa.) and Kathy Bromer (Davidson, N.C.) and several Illinois siblings. Helen was born and raised in Stonington. Ill., until she moved to Kentucky to finish high school. She graduated from Berea College and worked as an art teacher and librarian until "Smitty" met "Brownie" while visiting friends in New York. They bonded over coffee (the other love of her life) and soon married. After stints in Texas, New York and Kentucky, his work took them to Huntington in 1960. While raising the boys, she also offered her time to League of Women Voters, AAUW, her church, adult and child literacy and Habitat for Humanity, among others. Her love of art took them to Europe many times after his retirement. Helen's sunny disposition never left her. Even after dementia robbed her of her short-term memory, she still cherished everyone around her, from her family to people she met (and re-met) daily. Helen and Charlie's love and acceptance of all people, despite age, race, sexual orientation or any other measure, is a gift that weaves through her children and grandchildren every day. Helen the Gracious, as someone once nicknamed her, was truly a blessing. A memorial service will be held at noon March 7, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tri-State Literacy Council; please email [email protected]
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020