HELEN V. DAUGHERTY

HELEN V. DAUGHERTY, 96, passed away peacefully June 28, 2019, in the Healthcare Unit of Woodlands Retirement Community. She was born November 23, 1922, in Goldsboro, N.C., to the late Katie and Albert Vinson. Helen was a graduate of the University of North Carolina and taught school in Pinehurst, North Carolina, prior to her marriage. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jackson F. Daugherty Sr.; her parents; and six siblings. She was a longtime member of Beverly Hills Methodist Church and the Leah Circle whose ladies consistently provided comfort, support and friendship. Helen is survived by one son, Jackson Daugherty Jr. and his wife Jan of Huntington; one daughter, Terri Ann Foglesong and her husband Dr. James Foglesong of Athens, Ohio; five grandchildren, Bryan Daugherty and wife Y. Alexis, Kenova, Beth Frasher and her husband Garey, Kenova, Christi Henry and husband Lt. Col. Russell Henry, Germany, Stacey Micelli and husband Paul, Marietta, Ga., Craig Foglesong and wife Brittany, Ft. Mill, S.C.; and twelve great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Woodlands Retirement Community and Hospice of Huntington for their love and kindness. Also a special thanks to longtime private caregiver, Vicki. A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
