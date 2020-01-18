|
|
HENRY HOWARD NORRIS, 77, of Milton, W.Va., passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on January 16, 2020. Henry was a dedicated husband, father and pillar of his community whose love of God shined on all around him, even as he battled cancer. He overcame this sickness and is now upstairs comparing notes with his carpenter friend, Jesus. Henry was born September 11, 1942, in Wayne County, W.Va., to Edgar Norris and Ruth Caldwell Norris. In 1962, he enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served aboard the USS Intrepid during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He married the love of his life, Erma Louise Davis, on June 12, 1965, and together they raised four children. Henry worked as a carpenter and was highly respected in his community for his craftsmanship and hard work ethic. He was a member of Union Baptist Church where he served as an usher, trustee and Sunday school teacher for many years. He was a gifted prayer warrior who regularly led prayer at family and church gatherings. Henry is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth, father, Edgar, stepmother, Maude, brothers, Ed, Bill and Steve, and sisters, Sherry and Phyllis. Henry is survived by his wife, Louise Norris, children, Carol Debusca (Kelvin), Matthew Norris (Barbie), Mark Norris (Rachel) and Julie Samples (Thomas); brothers, Tommy Norris and Jeff Norris; 13 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Silbermins, St. Mary's Medical Center and Hospice of Huntington. Friends and family may visit on Sunday, January 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, at Union Baptist Church in Milton, followed by burial at Forest Memorial Park in Milton, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020