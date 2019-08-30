|
HENRY REXFORD CHRISTIAN, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, with Father Jon Jackson officiating at Dock's Creek Cemetery. The American Legion Post 93 Honor Guard will conduct military graveside rites. He was born August 30, 1927, in Echo, W.Va., a son of the late Curtis and Stella Trodgen Christian. Rex was a retired cabinetmaker and a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Ceredo Congregational Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings. He is survived by his beloved wife, Fern Workman Christian; one precious daughter and son-in-law, Tess Van Dijk (Arjan); two grandchildren, Christian White (Marian) and Natasja Van Dijk (fiance Brandon Washington); one great-grandchild, Ava Washington; and one sister, Marybelle Castle. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. A procession will leave the funeral home following the visitation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019