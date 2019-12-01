|
HERBERT FREDERICK "FRED" DUNFORD, 74, of Breinigsville, Pa., formerly of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He and his wife, Anna Rebadene (Ray), celebrated 52 years of marriage. Born in Huntington, he was a son of the late Herbert and Mary (Eden) Dunford. A 1963 graduate of Barboursville High School and a 1967 graduate of Marshall University, he was employed as a hospital administrator. A fan of Marshall University football and the Philadelphia Eagles, Fred enjoyed reading and attending Broadway performances in New York City and, above all, loved his grandsons. Survivors include his wife; daughters, Jennifer Feinson and husband Larry and their sons, Kyle and Alexander, and Johanna Esser and husband Stephen. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Stephens Funeral Home Inc., www.stephensfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019