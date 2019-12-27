|
HERBERT "HERBIE" RALPH BROWN, 61, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Herbie was born March 3, 1958, in Raceland, Kentucky, a son to the late Maxwell "Mac" Brown and June M. Endicott Brown. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Laura Jean Markel Brown, whom he married June 3, 2005. Herbie was a 1976 graduate of Raceland High School and received his Associate Degree from Ashland Community College. He was an electrical engineer for Addcar Highwall Mining System for over 25 years. Herb was the 2017 Ironton Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshal and a longtime member of the Ironton Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade committee; he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Lions Club where he was given the esteemed honor of the Melvin Jones Fellowship. He was the treasurer for Lawrence County Historic Museum and Ironton Area Youth Soccer Association. He was the President of the Ashland/Ironton Habitat for Humanity (Fuller House) and was a former President of Ironton High School Band Boosters and active in Wreaths Across America. He was an avid U.K. fan and loved his family unconditionally; he enjoyed spending time with all of them. Herbie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Randy, Kendall and David Brown. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by four daughters, Meghan Rose (Zaylin) Taylor Brown Willis, Robin (Joshua) Taylor Kerns, Casie Taylor, all of Ironton, and Jennie Lee Tierney of Catlettsburg, Ky.; son, James (Shylo) Brown of Evington, Va.; 10 grandchildren; two fur grandbabies, Lilly and Peyton; and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 501 Chestnut Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Father David Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, and visitation will be Sunday, December 29, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio. Pallbearers will be David Markel, Andy Markel, Brent Pyles, Cody Bryant, Tyler Markel, Ray Jones, II, James Inglis, Pete Furnari and James Brown. If you would like to make a donation in Herbie's name, please donate to one of the charities that he was active in. To offer the Brown family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.