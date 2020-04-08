|
|
HERBY LEE WEBB, age 69, of Pickerington, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home with his family at his side. He was born April 2, 1951, in Huntington, West Virginia, a son of Emmitt and Polly Thornsbury Webb. He was a retired supervisor from Roose Construction Co. Herby is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Nancy Bentley Webb; children Misty (Craig) Marcum and Todd (Jenny) Webb; grandchildren Kendall, Lexi, Adriana, Cody and Hunter; sister Sue Gillum; other relatives and his faithful companion Nia. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Mary Bentley; sister-in-law Barbara Plybon and family. Besides his parents, Herby was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry and Mike Webb and sister-in-law Linda St. Clair. He was a member of Pickerington Church of Christ. Herby loved spending time with his family, and spoiling his five grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Nancy. The family will have a celebration of Herby's life at a later date with the time and location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pickerington Church of Christ, 9645 Stoudertown Rd. NW, Pickerington, OH 43147. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Herby's family. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020