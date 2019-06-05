Resources More Obituaries for HERMA SKEENS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? HERMA LEE SKEENS

Obituary Flowers







HERMA LEE SKEENS, 84, of Barboursville, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Cabell Health Care. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born March 18, 1935, in Floyd County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Dewey and Sola Boyd Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Clinton Skeens Jr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Thomas Cartmel of Catlettsburg, Ky., and her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Michael and Joyce Skeens of Ona, W.Va.; grandchildren, Suzi, Jackie, Clinton, Jennifer, Amanda and Katelynn; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Tabitha and Carleigh. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries