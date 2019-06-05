Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HERMA SKEENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERMA LEE SKEENS


1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
HERMA LEE SKEENS Obituary




HERMA LEE SKEENS, 84, of Barboursville, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Cabell Health Care. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born March 18, 1935, in Floyd County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Dewey and Sola Boyd Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Clinton Skeens Jr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Thomas Cartmel of Catlettsburg, Ky., and her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Michael and Joyce Skeens of Ona, W.Va.; grandchildren, Suzi, Jackie, Clinton, Jennifer, Amanda and Katelynn; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Tabitha and Carleigh. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 5, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries