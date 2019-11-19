Home

POWERED BY

Services
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
West Ironton Church of the Nazarene
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
West Ironton Church of the Nazarene
Resources
More Obituaries for HERMAN ZORNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERMAN EUGENE ZORNES

Send Flowers
HERMAN EUGENE ZORNES Obituary




HERMAN EUGENE ZORNES, 85, of Ironton, husband of Patricia Brannigan Zornes, died Nov. 16 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. He retired from Tri-State Industries of Coal Grove and worked at Semet-Solvay Coke Plant. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 20, West Ironton Church of the Nazarene; burial in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HERMAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -