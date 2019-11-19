|
|
|
HERMAN EUGENE ZORNES, 85, of Ironton, husband of Patricia Brannigan Zornes, died Nov. 16 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. He retired from Tri-State Industries of Coal Grove and worked at Semet-Solvay Coke Plant. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 20, West Ironton Church of the Nazarene; burial in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019