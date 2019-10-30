The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodmere Memorial Park
HERMAN O. BLANKENSHIP, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside funeral services were conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at Woodmere Memorial Park by Pastor Jim Johnston. Burial followed. Herman was born July 30, 1925, in Williamson, W.Va., a son of the late Benjamin Harrison and Mousie Virginia Taylor Blankenship. He was a retired operator with C&O Railroad and a veteran of the U.S. Army Aircorps. In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Bernice Holley Blankenship; one granddaughter, Meredith Dale; and two cousins, Jo Marie Parsley and Eula Mae. Survivors include one daughter, Holley (Tom) Dale, one granddaughter, Olivia Lynn Friary, two great-granddaughters, Maggie and Lucy Friary, and their father, Bill Friary, all of Huntington. There was no visitation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019
