HERMAN O. BLANKENSHIP

HERMAN O. BLANKENSHIP, 94, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services were conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at Woodmere Memorial Park by Pastor Jim Johnston; burial followed. Mr. Blankenship was born July 30, 1925, in Williamson, W.Va., a son of the late Benjamin Harrison and Mousie Virginia Taylor Blankenship. He was the widower of Agnes Bernice Holley Blankenship and a retired operator with C&O Railroad. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Meredith Dale, and two cousins, Jo Marie Parsley and Eula Mae Cassidy. Survivors include one daughter, Holley Dale (Tom) of Huntington; one granddaughter, Olivia Lynn Friary of Huntington; two great-granddaughters, Maggie and Lucy Friary; and Bill Friary, also of Huntington. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
