







HERMAN ROSS, 68, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on February 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born March 24, 1950. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dottie Lou Ross; brother Ernie Lee Ross; son Eric Lee Ross; and grandson Jeffrey Alan Ross. He is survived by his son Jeff Ross and his wife Laura of Huntington; daughter Belinda Scarberry and her husband Robert of South Point, Ohio; sons Gary Elkins and his wife Kathy and Tim Elkins and his wife Michelle, all of Columbus, Ohio; brother Joe Ross and sister Kat Nelson, both of Huntington. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jamie Prince, Brian Lanham, Jennifer Hughes, Jonathan Ross and his wife Amanda, Bradley Ross, Brittany Ross and Josh Ross, all of Huntington, Chrissy Elkins, Jenny Lampinen and Amber Lampinen, all of Columbus, Ohio, Erica Ross, Elizabeth Hightower and Ashley McComas, all of Huntington, and Diana Carpenter of Texas; several great-grandchildren; nieces Peggy Ross and Erica Ross, both of Huntington; special friends Dave and Pauline Perkins; and a host of other friends and family. He is loved, and will be missed. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019