|
|
HERMETTA L. KEELING, 88, of Huntington, died Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born May 28, 1931, in Putnam County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Hartley E. Mitchell and Eulla Pansy Mitchell. She was preceded in death by Sidney G. Keeling, brothers, Opie G. Mitchell and Clyde Wilburn Mitchell. She is survived by Rev. Bruce Keeling (Patricia) of Ohio, Paul Keeling of Fort Lauderdale and Judy McKnight (Danny) of Huntington. A fifth-generation grandmother, she had four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She also had many nieces and nephews and a host of cousins. Hermetta was a member of Highlawn Baptist Church. She was retired from Owens-Illinois but worked several other places in Huntington; her favorite was being Hostess at The Hotel Frederick. She was a loving, gifted, giving, caring person that wanted the best in life for all. She had and expressed opinions. She did her best in life for her family, friends and strangers. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Huntington. Eulogies will be delivered by family members. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019