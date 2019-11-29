The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
HICE WAYNE ADKINS, 64, of Huntington, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born July 7, 1955 in Milton, a son of Alpha Smith Adkins of Huntington and the late Kessley Adkins. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Crystal Drechney and her husband Adam of Huntington; one special granddaughter, Mackenzie (also known as Monkey) Drechney; one brother, Edward Adkins and his wife Michelle of Huntington; and his ex-wife, Jane Adkins. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019
