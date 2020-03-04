|
HILDA ELLEN JOHNSON, 90, of Lavalette, W.Va., widow of Clarence Johnson, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Mays Chapel Cemetery, Lavalette, W.Va. She was born June 22, 1929, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oris and Ercell Booten. She was retired from CSX and was a member of Mays Chapel Church. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Ann Webb; sister, Anna Lou Booten; and an infant brother, Billy Booten. Survivors include her children, David (Betty) Crisel, Harriet (Ronald) Robinson and Joseph (Patsy) Crisel; grandchildren, Tammy (Gary) Walls, Angela (Joey) Trader, Sally (Shane) Nelson, B.J. (Jamie) Crisel, Vince (Amanda) Pack, Melissa Crisel, Nikki (Bill) Bottoms, Justin Adkins and Kyle (Rachel) Crisel; and seventeen great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020