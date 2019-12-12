The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
HILDA FAYE FRIEND


1941 - 2019
HILDA FAYE FRIEND Obituary

HILDA FAYE FRIEND, 78, of Pedro, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 10, 2019, at 3:05 p.m. at Community Hospice of Ashland, Ky. She was born May 22, 1941, in Kitts Hill, Ohio, to the late Charles Payne and Eva Humphrey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her oldest brother, Charles (Wilma) Payne, and a sister, Belinda Richardson. Hilda retired as a Proofer from Peoples Bank. She is survived by her younger brother, Calvin (Betty) Payne; a son, Darrell Chatfield Jr. of Pedro, Ohio; two daughters, Darla Chatfield of Pedro, Ohio, and Melissa (Sam) Morgan of Greenup, Ky.; three grandchildren, Rachel (Celena) Chambers of Columbus, Ohio, Amanda (Derrick) Keeton of Ironton, Ohio, and Jacob Morgan of Greenup, Ky.; three great-grandchildren, James Miller, Jade Miller and Zayden Miller. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio, with Kenny Webb officiating. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
