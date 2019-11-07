|
HILDA IRENE PERRINE BROWN, 85, of Greensboro, N.C., passed peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, November 4, 2019, at CAMC General, Charleston, W.Va. Born in Richwood, W.Va., on December 30, 1933, Hilda was the daughter of Curnell Perrine and Violet Geraldine Hess Perrine. Hilda attended Nicholas County Schools and after married Danny Joe Brown and then settled in Ceredo-Kenova. Danny passed in 1981. Hilda worked for the Jim C. Hamer Lumber Company in Kenova and then moved to become the Vice President of Sales for the Mullican Lumber and Manufacturing Company in Maryville, Tenn., where she enjoyed a successful career. Before her retirement, she made not only business contacts, but many lifelong friends across the United States. As a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, she will be missed by many. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, David Perrine, and a sister, Carolyn June Perrine. Survivors include her two daughters, Carla (Mark) Owsley of Crown City, Ohio, Robin (Vince) Stamey of New London, N.C.; two sisters, Norma Nicosia Kriegler of Livonia, Mich., and Peggy Crandall of Summersville, W.Va.; a brother, Rex (Cora) Perrine of Dexter, Mich.; four grandchildren, Mark Owsley (DeWayne Niece) of Huntington, Daniel (Shannon) Owsley of Miller, Ohio, Joey (Laura) Smith of Asheville, N.C., and Zack Smith of Greensboro, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Violet Owsley and Elias Owsley; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who were all very special to her. Friends and family may call at White Funeral Home, 700 Broad Street, Summersville, WV, from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 9, 2019. Funeral services will begin at noon. At her request, cremation will take place and her ashes will be buried with her husband, Danny, at Dock's Creek Cemetery in Kenova at a later date. As a lover of animals, especially her Scottish Terriers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter or Humane Society in lieu of flowers. The family wishes to extend their special thanks to the extraordinary care given by the doctors, nurses and staff at CAMC General, Charleston, W.Va. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com. White Funeral Home, Summersville, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019