PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
Burial
Following Services
Mamre Cemetery
Kitts Hill, OH
HILDA JEAN TERRY


1942 - 2019
HILDA JEAN TERRY Obituary




HILDA JEAN TERRY, 77, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at a local nursing facility. Ms. Terry was born August 13, 1942, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter to the late Robert Ned and Juanita Patterson Roberts. Ms. Terry was a graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and was the owner/operator of J.T. Car Cleaning, retiring after 20 years of service in 2011. She was a member of Arabia Baptist Church and enjoyed camping, reading and loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Philip Roberts and Robert Roberts. She is survived by three daughters, Mindy Jean Cremeans, Debra Sue (Randall) Lyons, both of South Point, and Terri Lynn (Russ) Gray of Culloden, W.Va.; sister, Penny (Jack) Davis of Ironton; eight grandchildren, Felicia (Adam) Stewart of South Point, Natausha (Nick) LaValla, Melissa Lewis, Amanda Malone, Megan Burns, Shawn Cremeans, Zachary (Mallarey) Norris and Emily Norris; eleven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, and a funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Henderson officiating; burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. To offer the Terry family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
