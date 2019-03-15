|
HILDA MARIE ROWE DAVIDSON, 95, of Ironton, widow of Pearl N. Davidson Jr., died March 11. She was an office manager for several businesses and director of the CAO WIC Program. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the ALS Foundation for Life, PO Box 96, Natick, MA 01760, or Ironton in Bloom, PO Box 4599, Ironton, OH 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
