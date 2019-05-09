







HOBERT "RED" CLINTON KNIGHT, 95, of South Point, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born on April 19, 1924 to the late Homer and Lucretia Mead Knight. Hobert retired from Houdaille Industies and was a WWII Navy Veteran. In addition to his parents, Hobert was also preceded in death by his wife, Helen Fern Rose Knight. He is survived by one son, Ronald (Bridgett) Knight of South Point, Ohio; one daughter, Larita Knight Casey of Barboursville; three grandchildren, Eric Knight, Adriane "Amy" Knight and Donald Nicholas "Nick" Casey; and several great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 9, 2019