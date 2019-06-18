Services McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc 6670 Mcclellan St West Hamlin , WV 25571 (304) 824-3733 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc 6670 Mcclellan St West Hamlin , WV 25571 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc 6670 Mcclellan St West Hamlin , WV 25571 View Map Resources More Obituaries for HOMER PARSONS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? HOMER E. PARSONS

HOMER E. PARSONS, 81, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Homer was born on September 14, 1937, in Branchland, W.Va., to the late Luther and Violet Ferguson Parsons and was the last surviving of his four brothers, Willis, Willard, Karry and Robert; and his two sisters, Louella Brinegar and Areva Ross. Homer worked in the oil and gas industry for more than 40 years. He gave his heart to Jesus Christ in 1979 and will continue to serve his Lord throughout eternity. Homer enjoyed hunting, watching Western movies, playing his banjo, spending time in his vegetable garden, and sharing his love of Jesus with others. Homer is survived by his loving wife Linda Pennington Parsons. He passed away on their 59th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by their four sons: Timothy (Erica) Parsons of Louisa, Ky.; Steven (Amy) Parsons of Louisa, Ky.; Bart (Sharon) Parsons of Florence, Ky.; and Bernie (Dawn) Parsons of Cleveland, N.C. Homer was blessed with eight grandchildren, Nathan, Brandon, Shea Moore, Samuel, Ethan, Whitney, Jared and Aaron; and five great-granddaughters Lillian May Parsons, Ruby Dare Moore, Elin Alice Parsons, Sutton Jane Moore and Vivi Lynn Moore. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, 6670 McClellan Street, West Hamlin, WV, with Rev. Dave Cardwell officiating. Burial will follow in Triplett Cemetery, Pleasant View, W.Va. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. Gifts in memory of Homer may be made to The Gideons, International. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries