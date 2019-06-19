







HOMER LEE WEBB, 86, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away and is now with his Lord Jesus Christ, whom he loved and served, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne, W.Va., with his close friend, Lucian Watts, officiating. A funeral procession will leave Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, at approximately 1:45 p.m. He was born on July 7, 1932, in Genoa, W.Va., a son of the late Vernie and Jennie Clark Webb. Homer previously worked in maintenance for Wilderness System and was a member of Oak Grove Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Ricky Dale Webb; and five siblings, Clyde, Garland, Madeline, Dorothy and Lucille. Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Maynard Webb; two daughters, Debbie Perry (Michael) of Fort Gay, W.Va., and Pamela Shelton of N.C.; two sons, Eddie Webb (Alice) and David Webb, all of Wayne, W.Va.; nine grandchildren, Michelle Smith (Jackie), David Perry, Jeremy Perry, Joshua Webb, Erin Brooks (Justin), Jennifer Webb, Jane Williams (Aaron), Devyn O'Conner (Pat) and Hallee Shelton; and eight great-grandchildren, Jacob Smith (Juliana), Hannah Smith, Joshua Smith, Anna Williams, Nora Williams, Riley Brooks, Carson Brooks and Emily Perry. A former Baptist preacher, Homer devoted his life to his family, friends, neighbors and community. Gardening, spoiling grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sharing his dry sense of humor, devouring Libby's home-cooked meals, and fishing were hallmarks of Homer's presence and life. His full life speaks to the impact his absence will have to the lives he touched. The family appreciates the prayers and condolences showered upon them through this difficult time. We rest in the peace and knowledge that we will one day be reunited with our beloved "Dad" and "Pawpaw." Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 19, 2019