Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
HOMER TURLEY NICHOLAS, 58, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born May 15, 1961, at Angeles, in the Philippines, the son of Rosa Tabitha Oldaker Nicholas of Chesapeake, Ohio, and the late Kerman Ray Nicholas Sr. He had a brother precede him in death, Kerman Ray Nicholas Jr., and a brother-in-law, Michael Guinn. He was a retired truck driver, having driven tanker trucks for Oakley Express in Florida, and he enjoyed working on cars. In addition to his mother, survivors include a daughter, Tabitha Jean Maricle and partner Tammy Williams of Huntington; two sons, Daniel Ray Nicholas and Joseph Iandola Nicholas, both of California; three sisters, Sheila Ortman and husband Russ Ortman of Spring Valley, Calif., Loretta Guinn of Temecula, Calif., and Angela Nicholas and fiance Tony Schneider of Chesapeake, Ohio; two grandchildren, Brett Charles Lemley and Davinity Tillett of Huntington; seven nieces and nephews; and 11 great-nieces and -nephews. Friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Chapman's Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
