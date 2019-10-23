|
HOMER WILLIAM WOOTEN, 76 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Brother Danny Joe Wooten, Brother Eddie McComas and Pastor Jason McComas officiating. Burial will follow at the Jones Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. He was born October 27, 1942, in East Lynn, a son of the late Aley and Ethel Asbury Wooten. Homer spent 20 years on the Wayne County Democratic Committee. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Macie Adkins and Margalee Adkins; and four brothers, Franklin, Earl, Burl and Ervin Wooten. Survivors include his loving wife, Mayple Marie McComas Wooten; two sons, Homer Wooten Jr. (Diane) of Piketon, Ohio, and Heath Wooten (Sherry) of Wayne; one brother, Henry Wooten (Minta) of East Lynn; four grandchildren, Amanda, Homer "Billy," Cameron and Sarah Wooten. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Thursday.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019