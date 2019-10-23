Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Resources
More Obituaries for HOMER WOOTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOMER WILLIAM WOOTEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOMER WILLIAM WOOTEN Obituary




HOMER WILLIAM WOOTEN, 76 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Brother Danny Joe Wooten, Brother Eddie McComas and Pastor Jason McComas officiating. Burial will follow at the Jones Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. He was born October 27, 1942, in East Lynn, a son of the late Aley and Ethel Asbury Wooten. Homer spent 20 years on the Wayne County Democratic Committee. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Macie Adkins and Margalee Adkins; and four brothers, Franklin, Earl, Burl and Ervin Wooten. Survivors include his loving wife, Mayple Marie McComas Wooten; two sons, Homer Wooten Jr. (Diane) of Piketon, Ohio, and Heath Wooten (Sherry) of Wayne; one brother, Henry Wooten (Minta) of East Lynn; four grandchildren, Amanda, Homer "Billy," Cameron and Sarah Wooten. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Thursday.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOMER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now