|
|
HOWARD J. (HANK) LAFON, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord on September 30, 2019, at the age of 86. Howard was born on October 24, 1932, in Huntington, to the late Gilbert LaFon and Effie Pine-LaFon, the sixth of nine children. He is an Army veteran, having served his country proudly as a Platoon Sergeant in Korea. While his children were young, Howard enjoyed volunteering his time as a Little League coach and umpire at League 8 in Rotary Park. He was an active member of the Sixth Avenue Church of Christ for many years and maintained that membership after leaving Huntington. Howard retired from Steel of WV in March 1995, after which he and his wife moved to Palm Bay, Florida. Besides his parents, Howard was predeceased by three brothers, Raymond LaFon, Carl LaFon and Clifford "Kip" LaFon; and five sisters, Norma LaFon-Hughes, Velma LaFon-Damron, Mary Ann LaFon-Edge, Margaret LaFon-Spaulding and Ruby LaFon. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Shirley Saunders-LaFon; his son and daughter-in-law, John and Margaret LaFon; a daughter, Allison LaFon; three grandchildren, Derek LaFon (Monica), Brooke LaFon and Megan LaFon (Rafael); and two great-grandchildren, Lyanna Mora and Jackson Howard Mora, all residing in Florida. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, will oversee final arrangements. As per Howard's wishes, there will be no viewing, visitation or funeral. He will be laid to rest at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in the Garden of Trinity and Victory, where he will be joined by his wife at the time of her passing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Howard's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019