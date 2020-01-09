Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
HOWARD LEE EARLY

HOWARD LEE EARLY Obituary

HOWARD LEE EARLY, 45, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born December 3, 1974. He is survived by his wife, Penny Early; four children; his parents; one sister; two brothers; and many loving family members. He worked as an RN, CEP, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Guests are welcome to wear WVU apparel and/or blue and gold as Howie was a very dedicated fan. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. A reception will be held immediately after the service at Norway Avenue Church of Christ in Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
